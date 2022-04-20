apple
Apple will soon blur nude photos sent to kids' iPhones

The feature will scan for nudity when photos are sent or received by children using Apple's messaging app, but will not notify parents.

Apple is introducing a safety feature that scans messages sent to and from children using AI.

Image: Rahul Chakraborty

Apple is introducing a safety feature that scans messages sent to and from children using AI, starting with phones in the U.K., The Guardian reported.

The feature will scan for nudity when photos are sent or received by children using Apple's messaging app. If the "communication safety in Messages" features is turned on and detects nudity in a received photo, the photo will be blurred, and the receiver will get a warning that the photo might contain sensitive content. Similar features go into effect when a photo with nudity in it is sent by a child, encouraging them not to send the image and giving them to option to “Message a Grown-Up."

"The feature is designed so that no indication of the detection of nudity ever leaves the device," Apple said in a statement to The Guardian. "Apple does not get access to the messages, and no notifications are sent to the parent or anyone else." (Apple originally planned to notify parents of users 13 and under if they're using family accounts and opt to send or receive the images anyway, but did not include this feature in the latest update, according to The Guardian.)

Apple delayed the rollout of its child-protection features in September after backlash from privacy advocates who claimed the move gives Apple the tools to snoop on users' devices. Sharon Bradford Franklin, co-director of the Security and Surveillance Project at the Center for Democracy and Technology, told Protocol in an interview in August that the feature poses potential risks to LGBT and other vulnerable youth, as well as "undermine(s) a prior industry standard for providing encryption and security to users of Apple products."

Though Apple maintained that the features were "intended to help protect children from predators who use communication tools to recruit and exploit them and to help limit the spread of Child Sexual Abuse Material," the company paused its original rollout due to the controversy.

Nat Rubio-Licht

Nat Rubio-Licht is a Los Angeles-based news writer at Protocol. They graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in newspaper and online journalism in May 2020. Prior to joining the team, they worked at the Los Angeles Business Journal as a technology and aerospace reporter.

California might require employers to disclose workplace surveillance

Worker surveillance technologies — which can track keystrokes or mouse movements, watch which programs are open on a computer and record how long workers stay on a website — have a new challenge in the California State Assembly.



Do you love money? Get into lithium mining, Elon Musk says

After some question of will-he-or-won't-he, Elon Musk joined Tesla's first-quarter earnings call Wednesday. Surprisingly to some, the Tesla CEO had nothing to say about his current side project — making a hostile takeover bid for his favorite social network, Twitter — and instead focused on what appears to be his new favorite topic: lithium mining.



Binance.US is ditching the Blockchain Association

Binance.US said Wednesday it is leaving the Blockchain Association and will set up its own government affairs team in Washington.



Companies are ripping chips out of washing machines now

Anyone who has tried to buy a car or home appliance lately knows the chip shortage is still pretty bad. But it has become so dire that large industrial companies are buying washing machines in order to rip out the chips and repurpose them, according to ASML CEO Peter Wennink.



Apple Store employees in Atlanta are unionizing

Apple retail employees in Atlanta have filed to hold a union election, Bloomberg Law reported Wednesday, making the Cumberland Mall Apple Store location the first of the company's more than 270 stores in the U.S. to do so.



Instagram is pushing people to watch Reels again

Last month Instagram decided to finally let users see the most recent posts first in their feed. Now the company is testing something on the opposite spectrum, removing the "recent" tab from the hashtag page. The reason, Instagram said, is to help users connect with "more interesting and relevant content." But really this seems like yet another play to compete with TikTok.


Coinbase unveils its NFT marketplace, challenging OpenSea

Coinbase has unveiled a long-awaited NFT marketplace, amping up the competition in a fast-growing sector that's been dominated by a single player, OpenSea.



Just Eat Takeaway.com is already looking to sell Grubhub

Less than a year after Grubhub was tossed around like a hot potato, the company that ended up buying the food ordering platform is looking to sell. Just Eat Takeaway.com, GrubHub's current owner, is reportedly exploring a sale, so get those oven mitts ready.



Tesla asks judge to delay California racial discrimination lawsuit

Tesla asked a California judge to delay a lawsuit brought by the California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing accusing the company of racial discrimination in its facility in Fremont, Calif., Reuters reported on Tuesday.



Amazon sued in wake of fatal warehouse collapse

Prominent civil rights attorneys are suing Amazon on behalf of the victims of a deadly Amazon warehouse collapse in Edwardsville, Illinois caused by a tornado in December 2021, accusing the company of failing to let its workers heed tornado warnings and negligence in its warehousing construction and maintenance.



DeSantis versus Disney

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing the state's legislature to bring Disney under a measure allowing lawsuits against social media companies for their content moderation decisions.

The move comes after Disney declared it would work against a separate state law that bans the teaching of gender identity and sexual orientation up to third grade, and likely limits it across ages.



Delta might tap Starlink to power in-flight Wi-Fi

Delta CEO Ed Bastian confirmed on Tuesday that the airline is testing SpaceX's satellite internet service. He told the Wall Street Journal that the company has held talks with Starlink about bringing its satellite Wi-Fi on board, and has conducted exploratory tests, but didn't release and further details of the partnership. The tests could mean that Starlink service will be available for free on Delta flights, given that Bastian previously told the Wall Street Journal that in-flight Wi-Fi should be a free service.



Sharing a Netflix password? You might have to pay more

Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers globally in the first quarter of 2022, the first time the company saw its subscriber growth turn negative in more than a decade. Going forward, the company is looking to monetize shared accounts, while also exploring the possibility of a lower-priced plan that includes advertising.



58% of US DoorDash drivers are women

On Tuesday, DoorDash released its first ESG report since going public in 2020. The report spans everything from insights about merchants and Dashers to community impact and sustainability at the delivery service company. The report outlines diversity and representation at DoorDash and shows the demographics of both its contract workers and corporate employees.



Discovery and CNN executives are fighting, and it’s killing CNN+

Discovery executives want CNN+ to be focused on hard news. CNN executives want CNN+ to showcase experimental content that compliments its cable counterpart. Those competing visions for CNN's new streaming service, now under parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, may be killing CNN+ before it has a chance to find an audience. The company has suspended marketing for the service and has laid off CNN's chief financial officer.

That’s according to Axios, whose sources said that the rift has botched the outlet’s path to profitability, as executives disagree about how to spend more than $1 billion in capital set aside for the streaming service.



Nintendo is accused of violating a worker's unionizing rights

Nintendo has been hit with a labor complaint through the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) from an unnamed individual claiming their right to unionize was violated by the game-maker and its associated staffing agency in Redmond, Washington. The news was first reported on Tuesday by Axios.



Uber and Lyft end mask mandates for riders and drivers

In yet another sign that life is returning to pre-pandemic business as usual, Uber and Lyft announced today that they are lifting mask mandates for riders and drivers, the company Uber announced the move early Tuesday, and Lyft swiftly followed suit.

Uber changed its rule, which has been in effect for two years, just a day after a federal judge in Florida blocked a public transportation mask mandate, including on planes, trains and buses, effectively allowing individual agencies to decide on mask rules themselves. The TSA said it won't enforce mask mandates anymore, and a few D.C.-area public transit agencies dropped their own mask policies. New York City plans to keep its mask mandate in place.



Google is doling out climate research grants

Climate research is getting an assist from Google. The company announced it's rolling out the Climate Innovation Challenge, which will provide Google Cloud research credits to scientists studying the myriad ways that carbon pollution is altering the planet.

Google has a wealth of data and tools that can help monitor climate change. They include Google Earth Engine, which provides troves of satellite data over time, as well as voluminous public datasets. All of that data can help researchers suss out changes over time for everything from growing cities to disappearing coastlines. The new initiative will put all that data and more at researchers' fingertips.



Amazon plans to conduct a racial equity audit of its hourly workers

Amazon is planning to conduct a racial equity audit of its hourly workers led by former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, the company said in a securities filing reported by CNBC.



A federal appeals court just backed the rights of data scrapers again

A federal appeals court ruled on Monday that scraping of publicly available data does not violate the anti-hacking statute known as the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.

The move by the Ninth Circuit in HiQ Labs v. LinkedIn is a win for researchers and journalists who have long pulled extensive data from public sources, but may represent a setback for massive tech platforms who previously argued that U.S. law helped them protect their users' data by declaring it off limits.



Rivian CEO: You thought the chip shortage was bad?

The ongoing global chip crunch has made consumer electronics tougher to track down. The electric vehicle industry faces a similar conundrum, but instead of semiconductors, companies are staring down a shortage of materials to make batteries. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe predicted that the supply of EV batteries would become a huge issue in years to come.

The chip crunch, Scaringe said, would look like a "small appetizer to what we are about to feel on battery cells over the next two decades," according to the Wall Street Journal.



Apple retail workers could form the company's first union

A group of Apple employees calling themselves the Fruit Stand Workers United have announced their intention to try to form a legally-recognized union at Apple's Grand Central flagship store in Manhattan.



Sen. Warren charges TurboTax with 'scamming taxpayers'

Happy Tax Day! Sen. Elizabeth Warren thinks you might be getting scammed.

In a letter to Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi, Warren, as well as Reps. Katie Porter and Brad Sherman, laid into the company over its TurboTax tax-filing program's fees. According to the lawmakers, TurboTax offers products that "scam American taxpayers into paying for services that should be free."



Twitter lays out its 'poison pill' plan

On Saturday, Elon Musk tweeted: “🎶Love Me Tender 🎶.” It wasn't an Elvis reference. On Monday, Twitter filed its plans for a poison pill defense with the SEC, a move that would head off a potential tender offer from Musk or other parties.



California's radical plan to ban gas-powered cars by 2035 just might work

California regulators have introduced a new proposal that would ban new gas-powered cars by 2035, a move that would be a global first. If it becomes reality — and if history is any guide when it comes to California and cars — the rest of the U.S. might just be dragged along, too.


