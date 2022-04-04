Climate

The IPCC says we already have the tech tools to stop climate change

The world’s landmark climate report makes it clear that technology isn’t stopping us from solving climate change. It’s our political system and entrenched fossil fuel interests.

Rows of solar panels

The latest U.N. climate report came out Monday.

Photo: American Public Power Association/Unsplash

The last in a series of major United Nations climate reports arrived with a thud on Monday. But if the previous two reports chronicled all the ways in which the climate crisis is an existential danger, the new report is a call to action. Call it the get-shit-done report.

The most important top-line message from it to the world: We have the technology we need to create a habitable future available to us right now. It’s largely money and politics standing in the way of getting to that better place.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change synthesizes years of research to give us the lay of the climate land. The report put out on Monday is the final in a trio that have come out over the past year. U.N. Secretary General António Guterres called a February report focused on climate adaptation an “atlas of human suffering,” so suffice to say, they haven’t exactly been uplifting reads.

The latest iteration certainly contains its fair share of doom and gloom — Guterres called it a "damning" verdict of the world's failures — noting that the world’s current climate pledges make it unlikely that we’ll hit the 1.5-degree-Celsius target that’s crucial for the continued survival of many small island nations and communities whose livelihoods depend on keeping the climate stable. But the report also makes it clear that that is a choice; if the world collectively chose to, the authors write, it could get on the right track starting today.

"Climate activists are sometimes depicted as dangerous radicals," Guterres said at a press conference. "But the truly dangerous radicals are the countries that are increasing the production of fossil fuels."

The report notes that’s true from a technological as well as a cost perspective. Solar and wind are among the key technologies ready for prime time, as are deeply unsexy energy efficiency technologies like insulation, heat pumps, LED lights and more. The cost of these technologies has fallen steadily — or, in the case of solar panels, precipitously, by a staggering 85% over the preceding decade. That’s led to widespread deployment already.

“Electricity systems powered predominantly by renewables are becoming increasingly viable,” the report said.

Storing that energy will be vital to staving off the worst impacts of climate change, whether in utility-scale batteries or electric vehicles. The cost of EV battery storage also fell by 85% in the 2010s, allowing deployment to increase a hundredfold over that period. The report points out that a “variety of systemic solutions to accommodate large shares of renewables in the energy system have emerged.”

In the world of climate mitigation, anything that costs less than $100 per ton to cut carbon is generally a pretty good deal. To underscore just how good a deal wind and solar are, the two technologies alone could shave nearly 8 gigatons — that is 8 billion tons — of greenhouse gas emissions off the global budget by 2030 for less than that price per ton.

Other tech solutions ready to be deployed this decade for similarly bargain-basement prices include EVs, getting more butts on e-bike seats and in public transit and more efficient electric appliances in homes around the world. The report shows building out more efficient, walkable cities and the aforementioned efficient appliances and homes are among a suite of demand-side tweaks that could cut greenhouse gas emissions 40% to 70% by 2050. In other words, it’s not just about the technology that delivers and stores electricity, but also about ensuring we use it in a smart manner.

"Half-measures will not halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, which is what we need to do," Inger Andersen, the executive director of the United Nations Environment Programme, said. "The IPCC tells us we have the knowledge and technology to get this done."

Notably absent from the realm of cost-effectiveness and scale needed are things like nuclear energy and carbon capture and storage, which the IPCC notes “have seen minimal cost reductions and their adoption has grown slowly” over the past decade. Carbon dioxide removal — a technology to pull carbon pollution from the air that we almost surely will need at some point for sectors like cement and aviation that don’t have easy solutions — is also not going to save us anytime soon, because it’s simply not ready to use at scale yet. That’s not to say these technologies can’t play a role, but the report makes clear that the shiny tech solutions may be our least useful ones in the immediate future. That matters so much, because a ton of carbon emissions cut this decade is one less to pull out of the air in 10 years' time.

Despite having all these wonderful, cheap tools at our disposal, the world has so far failed to value them properly, the report explains. The authors write that our current fossil fuel infrastructure alone could extract enough oil, gas and coal from the ground to blow past the 1.5-degree-Celsius target. And banks continue to pour massive sums of money into fossil fuels; a recent report from an array of climate groups shows 60 major banks have financed fossil fuel projects to the tune of $3.8 trillion (yes, trillion) since the world inked the Paris Agreement in 2015. Heck, on the same day the new IPCC dropped, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon called for the U.S. to export more methane gas to Europe and wrote that “we also need immediate approval for additional oil leases and gas pipelines” in a letter to shareholders.

In comparison, the IPCC notes that the investments needed in renewables remain three to six times below where they need to be this decade. That mismatch in money is one reason for the world’s failure to get on the right track. So, too, are the fossil fuel interests being financed, and the ways in which they have gummed up the political system. The IPCC report shows clear ways in which public R&D and improved international cooperation could speed up the deployment of the climate tech we have right now and make it even more cost-effective. Look no further than last month’s nickel pricepocalypse — driven, in part, by the Russian war against Ukraine — to see why more stability might be a good idea if the goal is to get more renewables and batteries deployed ASAP.

Yet the death of the Build Back Better Act at the hands of Sen. Joe Manchin, the biggest recipient of fossil fuel money in the Senate, shows the entrenched industries continue to find the pressure points in the political system to prevent climate action. The IPCC report itself was the subject of intense debate due to, according to Climate Home News and The Guardian, wrangling between scientists and policymakers over the role of carbon capture and other technologies. On one side, fossil fuel-dependent countries like Saudi Arabia reportedly wanted to water down language around ending fossil fuel use while promoting carbon capture, which has yet to work at scale. On the other, scientists and policymakers from the EU wanted to highlight the role of renewables. (For what it’s worth, the scientists are generally less politically motivated than the policymakers weighing in on the report’s final draft.) Of course, physics will decide our ultimate fate.

While the final draft of the report does carve out a relatively small role for those types of technology, the reality is that fossil fuels are an old technology that needs to be largely relegated to the past. And as the new report makes clear, we have replacements right there at the ready.

"We need to get on with this now, or 1.5 degrees will slip beyond reach," Jim Skea, the report's co-chair, said.

 Brian Kahn

Brian ( @blkahn) is Protocol's climate editor. Previously, he was the managing editor and founding senior writer at Earther, Gizmodo's climate site, where he covered everything from the weather to Big Oil's influence on politics. He also reported for Climate Central and the Wall Street Journal. In the even more distant past, he led sleigh rides to visit a herd of 7,000 elk and boat tours on the deepest lake in the U.S.

ipcc renewable energy renewables solar power united nations wind power
russia-ukraine
Workplace

A day in the life of a Ukrainian coder working through chaos

Sergiy Netesanyi wasn’t called to fight. Instead, he does his bit by continuing to work from a colleague’s apartment in Lviv.

By the evening, solutions architect Sergiy Netesanyi has met with several clients, worked on volunteer projects and sheltered from the Russian military several times.

Courtesy of N-iX

Sergiy Netesanyi is a solutions architect from Dnipro, Ukraine, who works for the software development service company N-iX. On a normal day, he works in the company’s Dnipro coworking space. But these aren’t normal days. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Netesanyi has been working out of his chief operating officer’s apartment in Lviv, where it’s safer.

He’s one of over 650 employees N-iX has relocated to western Ukraine and Europe since the war began. The company raised $486,000 for the Ukrainian army and refugees, and purchased four SUVs for the military and two vans to assist in delivering humanitarian aid to the besieged city of Mariupol. N-iX has also delivered 85 units of computer equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces and 20 sets of bulletproof vests and helmets for workers who went to fight.

Keep Reading Show less
Veronica Irwin

Veronica Irwin (@vronirwin) is a San Francisco-based reporter at Protocol, covering breaking news. Previously she was at the San Francisco Examiner, covering tech from a hyper-local angle. Before that, her byline was featured in SF Weekly, The Nation, Techworker, Ms. Magazine and The Frisc.

russia-ukraine solutions architect enterprise data center work from home
sponsored content
Sponsored Content

How workplace tech can help slow the great resignation

The world of work is undergoing a revolution – but workplace communication tools help businesses adapt.

This is part one of a three-part series exploring the experience of frontline workers and new workplace tools being deployed to support them.

The last two years have seen deep, significant changes to the world of work. The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted business leaders’ focus from maintaining their bottom line to the front line. Employee experience has become more important than ever to keep good workers happy – and to keep them within a business.

Keep Reading Show less
Chris Stokel-Walker

Chris Stokel-Walker is a freelance technology and culture journalist and author of "YouTubers: How YouTube Shook Up TV and Created a New Generation of Stars." His work has been published in The New York Times, The Guardian and Wired.

sponsored sponsored content
russia-ukraine

How Russians are breaking through Putin’s 'digital iron curtain'

Russians are using messaging apps, VPNs and other tools to evade censorship. None are perfect, but more are coming.

Russians have few options for freely finding and sharing information online.

Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Nu, Pogodi,” translated into English as, “Well, Just You Wait!” is a Russian children’s cartoon about a wolf and a hare. In each episode, the wolf desperately chases the hare — often injured and tricked by the hare’s friends along the way — but never catches him. The Soviet-era cartoon was the USSR’s Tom & Jerry.

Today, the allegory has become coded language for some Russians’ feelings about the Russia-Ukraine war and the government’s censorship of pro-Ukrainian narratives. Screenshots from the cartoon are shared as memes, with the hare a stand-in for free speech, and the Kremlin the wolf.

Keep Reading Show less
Veronica Irwin

Veronica Irwin (@vronirwin) is a San Francisco-based reporter at Protocol, covering breaking news. Previously she was at the San Francisco Examiner, covering tech from a hyper-local angle. Before that, her byline was featured in SF Weekly, The Nation, Techworker, Ms. Magazine and The Frisc.

russia-ukraine censorship bulletins
chips
Enterprise

Chip companies spent $100M lobbying Congress for $52B in subsidies

Chip companies have been expanding their federal lobbying activity over the past four years. Here’s how much they're spending.

Lawmakers have been debating $52 billion in federal subsidies aimed at bolstering American chip production.

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

To make money, you’ve got to spend money. Chip companies have spent $100 million in lobbying expenditures over the last several years in hopes of getting 500 times that back from the federal government in the form of subsidies. That would be a healthy return on an investment.

The chip industry’s spending on lobbying has risen sharply in recent years, as lawmakers have been debating $52 billion in federal subsidies aimed at bolstering American chip production and innovation. To help convince lawmakers to set aside federal dollars for the industry, lobbying expenditures have increased roughly 50% since 2018, jumping to $46.4 million in 2021. Four years ago, chip companies spent $31.7 million in D.C., according to data from the Center for Responsive Politics.

Keep Reading Show less
Max A. Cherney

Max A. Cherney is a Technology Reporter at Protocol covering the semiconductor industry. He has worked for Barron's magazine as a Technology Reporter, and its sister site MarketWatch. He is based in San Francisco.

chips influence lobbying semiconductors
productivity
Workplace

Finally: A to-do list app that wants you to do less

Francesco D’Alessio, host of “Keep Productive,” knows we have too many productivity apps. He decided to make one anyway.

Each Bento box contains a small, medium and large task, and Bento users have three workflows to choose from.

Image: Bento, Protocol

The reviewer has become the doer. Francesco D’Alessio, host of productivity review channel “Keep Productive,” launched new to-do list app Bento on iOS on Monday. The app is marketed as the “do less to-do list,” imposing a three-task limit for users.

The to-do list is an intuitive way to organize the workday. Brainstorm your tasks, write them down and check them off. It’s simple, and it should make us more productive, at least in theory. So why do so many people hate them?

Keep Reading Show less
Lizzy Lawrence

Lizzy Lawrence ( @LizzyLaw_) is a reporter at Protocol, covering tools and productivity in the workplace. She's a recent graduate of the University of Michigan, where she studied sociology and international studies. She served as editor in chief of The Michigan Daily, her school's independent newspaper. She's based in D.C., and can be reached at llawrence@protocol.com.

productivity tools bento
Latest Stories
Bulletins