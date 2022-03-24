Is this the end of the app store tax?

March 24, 2022
Google is testing out allowing apps to use alternative billing options for Spotify. That's good for consumers, good for Google, but what does it mean for Apple?
Google’s announcement yesterday that it’s going to let Spotify try out non-Android payment options is the culmination of a brutal, multicompany, international battle — and Google’s concession that the whole saga has irreparably changed the app store in ways it’ll take us years to figure out.
Google launched a “pilot” to allow alternative billing options in certain countries for Spotify, which had been a major architect of app developers’ unlikely success in taking on Apple and Google.
Make no mistake: This is a concession that the old way of app stores is gone. It’d been going away for a while (see: fee discounts), and it’ll last in lots of places for a long time to come. But the era of Google and Apple just routing in-app purchases through their own payments systems and charging 30% to developers for the privilege is coming to an end.
The only question now is what replaces it. Google won’t just leave all the money on the table when it owns Android, has the ability to place and frame alternate billing systems and is always eager to cite its own security and privacy investments.
Apple is the elephant in the room. Google’s move certainly puts pressure on Cupertino.
Nobody really has the answers to these questions right now. I’m guessing they’ll only become clear over years, through corporate announcements, ongoing developer lobbying, court decisions, legislative threats, enforcer fines and more. For now, though, the next move is Apple’s.
Jensen Huang said Nvidia doesn’t need Arm, but it would’ve been nice to have:
ManaVoid Entertainment’s Chris Chancey said the four-day workweek is a gamechanger:
Pat Gelsinger said that like oil, chips will play a role in geopolitics:
Snap bought NextMind, a neurotech startup that created a headband that allows users to control parts of a computer with their thoughts, for an undisclosed amount.
Spotify is renaming its live social audio app from Greenroom to Spotify Live, sources told Bloomberg. It’s expected to take effect during the second quarter of this year.
Airbnb is joining TechNet as a member, becoming the 10th company to do so this year.
Brian Lanigan is Lacework’s new VP of Worldwide Channels and Alliances. Lanigan most recently worked at Splunk.
Mila Ferrell joined Cervin as a partner. Ferrell was an original member of Zoom’s product team.
A teenager may be leading the Lapsus$ hacking group. Researchers told Bloomberg they believe he's based in England, and has been running a worldwide operation without even his mother's knowledge.
Speaking of Lapsus$: they could see Okta's customer data, the company admitted. Okta said that it didn’t see the forensic report about the incident, which happened in January, until recently.
Stephen Wilhite, an original creator of the GIF, died of COVID last week. He was 74 years old.
Instacart is becoming less reliant on gig workers. The company is bringing management software services to grocery stores that can be used for everything from ads to fulfillment.
Koch Industries pivots to caring about climate change. After years of helping fund climate denial, the conglomerate has been investing millions in U.S. batteries and EV startups over the past year.
Arizona residents can now keep their driver’s license on their iPhones. Apple will eventually roll out the feature to other states.
Meta execs haven’t been working around Silicon Valley. A couple people headed to the U.K. and Israel, Adam Mosseri has been bouncing from Hawaii to Los Angeles to Cape Cod and Mark Zuckerberg has been splitting his time at a few locations.
Instagram’s chronological feed is finally back. Users can now see content according to the time it was shared in two different ways.
Russia blocked Google News. The government cited "unreliable information" on the war in Ukraine as its reason for the ban, as it continues to crack down on information sources in the country.
