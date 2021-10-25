facebook papers
Protocol | Policy

It’s Frances Haugen’s world. We’re all just living in it.

With the release of the Facebook Papers, Haugen holds Facebook's future in her hands.

Frances Haugen

Haugen's decision to open the trove of documents up to outlets beyond the Journal has sparked a feeding frenzy.

Photo: Frances Haugen

Facebook knows a thing or two about optimizing content for outrage. As it turns out, so does Frances Haugen.

Or at least, the heavyweight team of media and political operatives helping manage the rollout of her massive trove of internal documents seems to have learned the lesson well. Because the document dump known as the Facebook Papers, published the same day as Facebook's earnings call with investors and the same week as the conference where it plans to lay out its future as a metaverse company, wasn't just designed for mass awareness.

It was designed for mass destruction.

After nearly two months of methodical and eye-opening revelations published in The Wall Street Journal's Facebook Files series, the floodgates opened Monday, and suddenly, nearly every major news outlet is saturated with stories about Facebook's failures.

While the details contained in each of the dozens of stories often overlap, together they paint an overwhelming picture of a company whose employees are all but beating down their bosses' doors, armed with charts and graphs that calculate the harm the company is causing — or at least, not preventing. And when they go unheard, the stories show a company whose employees have repeatedly quit in blazes of glory, posting burn-it-all-down farewell posts on their way out.

It's a catastrophe for Facebook that can only be compared to the Cambridge Analytica scandal. But where that uproar was based on external whistleblowers and was laser-focused on how Facebook protects this amorphous thing called personal data, the Facebook Papers weaponize the company's own words against it. And because of the sheer scope of the leak, there's a little something in it for everyone.

If it's evidence of Facebook stoking racial animus in the U.S. you seek, look no further than this piece on the internal war over Breitbart's position as a news partner in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder. If you're worried about Facebook's impact on other countries, here's a story on how Mark Zuckerberg caved to the Vietnamese government's efforts to stifle dissidents. And here's another about an internal test that found Facebook was leading users in India to graphic violence. "I've seen more images of dead people in the past three weeks than I've seen in my entire life total," a Facebook researcher wrote in one internal report.

If you're an investor or have money in Facebook, there's a story for you too, about Facebook's internal reports on waning growth with young people, which Bloomberg argues left investors "in the dark."

You get the picture. And it's not over yet. As more documents are released, there will undoubtedly be more stories to come.

For the media, Haugen's decision to open the trove of documents up to outlets beyond the Journal has sparked a feeding frenzy. It's no longer just the Journal's story to envy; the scoops are now free for the taking if only reporters have the wherewithal and enough caffeine to scour the stockpile. And that means that until the barrels are emptied, Facebook news will be unavoidable for anyone who turns on the television or picks up a paper, or — let's be real — a phone.

Facebook won't have a say in any of it. That's another difference between this and the Cambridge Analytica debacle: Where reporters in 2018 relied on Facebook to tell them just how much data had been misappropriated, this time around, the story is out of Facebook's hands.

For years, the company has divvied out news on its own terms — the same kind of terms around timing and citation it now criticizes reporters for accepting from Haugen. The company has been strategic with the internal metrics it shares in its quarterly transparency reports, which are both more robust than the rest of the industry and yet still incomplete. In those reports, Facebook touts the fact that AI removes the vast majority of the hate speech it sees, all the while banking on the fact that no one knows just how much hate speech it doesn't see, and therefore, doesn't remove. At least, no one outside of Facebook, that is.

Now, it's Haugen doing the divvying and Haugen deciding what metrics matter. With so many closely held internal findings out in the open, it's hard to imagine any amount of spin that Facebook could put out to counter the narrative she and her documents have created — and that more than a dozen newsrooms and some of their best reporters have spent the last few weeks corroborating.

Which brings us back to the timing. The Facebook Papers themselves are part of disclosures made to the Securities and Exchange Commission and provided to Congress in redacted form by Frances Haugen's legal counsel. Through her complaint, Haugen hopes to convince the SEC that devastating damage to Facebook's reputation could equal devastating damage to its financial prospects.

By unleashing the Facebook Papers the same day as Facebook's earnings and the same week as its big metaverse fête, Haugen has a chance to prove if she's right.

A version of this story will appear in tomorrow's Source Code newsletter. Sign up to get it in your inbox.

 Issie Lapowsky

Issie Lapowsky ( @issielapowsky) is Protocol's chief correspondent, covering the intersection of technology, politics, and national affairs. She also oversees Protocol's fellowship program. Previously, she was a senior writer at Wired, where she covered the 2016 election and the Facebook beat in its aftermath. Prior to that, Issie worked as a staff writer for Inc. magazine, writing about small business and entrepreneurship. She has also worked as an on-air contributor for CBS News and taught a graduate-level course at New York University's Center for Publishing on how tech giants have affected publishing.

facebook facebook files frances haugen facebook papers
Protocol | Policy

Who needs Congress? The FTC is already taking on teen privacy.

Senators are due to hear from companies like TikTok and YouTube on Tuesday, but the FTC has already made moves that could radically change how the social media sites think about the privacy of kids and teens.

The FTC has already expressed an interest in protecting teens.

Photo: bpperry/Getty Images

Congress is still feeling out the best approaches to making rules for young social media users, but the FTC is already moving forward with plans that could make the internet safer for children and teenagers.

On Tuesday, the same senators who heard from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen about mental health concerns for teens on Instagram will follow up by hearing from Snapchat, YouTube and TikTok about similar worries on their platforms.

Keep Reading Show less
Ben Brody

Ben Brody (@ BenBrodyDC) is a senior reporter at Protocol focusing on how Congress, courts and agencies affect the online world we live in. He formerly covered tech policy and lobbying (including antitrust, Section 230 and privacy) at Bloomberg News, where he previously reported on the influence industry, government ethics and the 2016 presidential election. Before that, Ben covered business news at CNNMoney and AdAge, and all manner of stories in and around New York. He still loves appearing on the New York news radio he grew up with.

facebook tiktok snap youtube privacy
sponsored content
Sponsored Content

Four processes to keep you innovating through change

If you've ever tried to pick up a new fitness routine like running, chances are you may have fallen into the "motivation vs. habit" trap once or twice. You go for a run when the sun is shining, only to quickly fall off the wagon when the weather turns sour.

Similarly, for many businesses, 2020 acted as the storm cloud that disrupted their plans for innovation. With leaders busy grappling with the pandemic, innovation frequently got pushed to the backburner. In fact, according to McKinsey, the majority of organizations shifted their focus mainly to maintaining business continuity throughout the pandemic.

Keep Reading Show less
Gaurav Kataria
Group Product Manager, Trello at Atlassian
sponsored content sponsored
facebook
Protocol | Policy

These ex-Facebookers want everyone to know how integrity teams work

Without breaking their NDAs.

The Integrity Institute's goal is to build a network of integrity professionals and work toward a public consensus about the nitty gritty scientific and philosophical questions that integrity teams have mostly tried to answer behind closed doors.

Photo: Oleksandr Berezko / EyeEm / Getty Images

Shortly before he left Facebook in October 2019, Jeff Allen published his last report as a data scientist for the company's integrity team — the team Facebook Papers whistleblower Frances Haugen has recently made famous.

The report revealed, as Allen put it at the time, some "genuinely horrifying" findings. Namely, three years after the 2016 election, troll farms in Kosovo and Macedonia were continuing to operate vast networks of Facebook pages filled with mostly plagiarized content targeting Black Americans and Christian Americans on Facebook. Combined, the troll farms' pages reached 140 million Facebook users a month, dwarfing the reach of even Walmart's Facebook presence.

Keep Reading Show less
Issie Lapowsky

Issie Lapowsky ( @issielapowsky) is Protocol's chief correspondent, covering the intersection of technology, politics, and national affairs. She also oversees Protocol's fellowship program. Previously, she was a senior writer at Wired, where she covered the 2016 election and the Facebook beat in its aftermath. Prior to that, Issie worked as a staff writer for Inc. magazine, writing about small business and entrepreneurship. She has also worked as an on-air contributor for CBS News and taught a graduate-level course at New York University's Center for Publishing on how tech giants have affected publishing.

facebook papers facebook files integrity integrity institute sahar massachi jeff allen facebook
stocks
Protocol | Fintech

A lawsuit tests who controls the stock market

Citadel Securities seeks to block IEX's product that limits high-frequency trading advantages.

Kenneth Griffin is the founder and chief executive officer of Citadel LLC, which argued during Monday's hearing that IEX's D-Limit order type shouldn't have been approved by the SEC.

Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Market maker Citadel Securities, stock exchange IEX and the Securities and Exchange Commission each gave oral arguments Monday in a legal case that could have large implications for financial markets.

Last October, Citadel Securities sued the SEC, seeking to reverse the SEC's previous decision last August to approve IEX's D-Limit order type, arguing that this order type would hurt the overall market. The case was argued before the U.S. Court of Appeals Monday.

Keep Reading Show less
Tomio Geron

Tomio Geron ( @tomiogeron) is a San Francisco-based reporter covering fintech. He was previously a reporter and editor at The Wall Street Journal, covering venture capital and startups. Before that, he worked as a staff writer at Forbes, covering social media and venture capital, and also edited the Midas List of top tech investors. He has also worked at newspapers covering crime, courts, health and other topics. He can be reached at tgeron@protocol.com or tgeron@protonmail.com.

investing market makers market structure stock markets stocks
ipo

Everything you need to know about the Allbirds IPO

Allbirds wants to become an iconic global brand for shoes and everything else.

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The humble venture capitalist puts on her Allbirds one shoe at a time, just like everybody else (or at least everyone else in Palo Alto).

Since its founding in 2015, Allbirds has become an essential component of the tech bro uniform, alongside such staples as the embroidered Patagonia quarter-zip, Lululemon ABC pants, the Zuck-inspired black T-shirt and a Y Combinator-branded Hydro Flask.

Keep Reading Show less
Hirsh Chitkara
Hirsh Chitkara (@ChitkaraHirsh) is a researcher at Protocol, based out of New York City. Before joining Protocol, he worked for Business Insider Intelligence, where he wrote about Big Tech, telecoms, workplace privacy, smart cities, and geopolitics. He also worked on the Strategy & Analytics team at the Cleveland Indians.
allbirds ipo
Latest Stories