productivity
Workplace

Finally: A to-do list app that wants you to do less

Francesco D’Alessio, host of “Keep Productive,” knows we have too many productivity apps. He decided to make one anyway.

Bento app.

Each Bento box contains a small, medium and large task, and Bento users have three workflows to choose from.

Image: Bento, Protocol

The reviewer has become the doer. Francesco D’Alessio, host of productivity review channel “Keep Productive,” launched new to-do list app Bento on iOS on Monday. The app is marketed as the “do less to-do list,” imposing a three-task limit for users.

The to-do list is an intuitive way to organize the workday. Brainstorm your tasks, write them down and check them off. It’s simple, and it should make us more productive, at least in theory. So why do so many people hate them?

“We have that feeling at the end of the day where, if you don’t get all 20 of your tasks done that are on your list, you feel like rubbish,” D’Alessio said. “You shouldn’t feel like that.”

It’s not necessarily about the to-do list; it’s about us. We tend to be naturally optimistic about the work we want to accomplish, leading to a messy, never-ending list of tasks. This is where productivity tools come in, to help us make sense of the madness. In theory. Sometimes the massive crowd of available tools only adds to the madness.

D’Alessio is well aware of the chaotic mass of productivity tools. He’s supposed to help clients choose among them, and now he’s adding another tool into the mix. “It was scary because I don’t want to add to the fuel,” D’Alessio said. “But at the same time, we were thinking a bit differently. There’s a lot of ‘do more’ in the productivity space and we went the opposite. We were like, how can we do less?”

Bento’s leaders are pitching it as a methodology, not just an app. With Bento, you focus only on three tasks which comprise a single Bento box. The Bento box can be any unit of time. You might build five Bento boxes for each workday, or build three at the start of a day, representing the morning, afternoon and evening. You can have only seven boxes at any given time.

Each box contains a small, medium and large task, and Bento users have three workflows to choose from. Eat That Frog, a productivity concept from Brian Tracy, encourages you to start with the largest, most important task first. Slow Burn tells you to start with your smallest task and work your way up. Climb The Summit chooses the medium task first, then the large task followed by the small one. You assign a number of minutes to each task, and when you click the task, it starts a timer.

D’Alessio conceived of the idea about a year ago while chatting with friends Karl Hadwen and Robin Bailey, who went on to help him build the app. He’s always appreciated Japanese culture and aesthetics, and felt that the experience of eating a bento box mirrored the serenity of an organized day. What if sorting and completing tasks felt like placing groups of food into well defined compartments, and then eating them?

D’Alessio wants users to feel relaxed while using Bento. An ideal user might be someone who struggles with prioritizing their tasks, and feels overwhelmed by all the different ways of organizing things. “I think it could be quite a good starter application,” D’Alessio said. “Anyone in the productivity space can use it because it’s a layer on top of everything.”

He maintains that the Bento method can be used anywhere; the iOS app is just the best place to do it. It’s meant to complement other apps in your productivity suite: Maybe you list 15 tasks in Todoist and use Bento to filter out the most important ones. Ultimately, the Bento team will release a guided course and templates for other productivity platforms like Notion or ClickUp.

The Bento app costs $4.99 to download on iOS (the Android app is imminent, D’Alessio says). D’Alessio was wary of adding “another subscription into people’s lists,” and he’s hoping the money will roll in through other productivity apps as well, bundling the Bento method guide and template into packages people pay for.

The feedback has been positive from beta users so far, D’Alessio said, but he’s bracing himself for the wide range of opinions that may come from the passionate productivity community. “I’m actually really scared, because I review the apps and now I’m an app to be reviewed,” D’Alessio said. “But I’m cautiously optimistic.”

 Lizzy Lawrence

Lizzy Lawrence ( @LizzyLaw_) is a reporter at Protocol, covering tools and productivity in the workplace. She's a recent graduate of the University of Michigan, where she studied sociology and international studies. She served as editor in chief of The Michigan Daily, her school's independent newspaper. She's based in D.C., and can be reached at llawrence@protocol.com.

productivity tools bento
circular economy
Climate

This VC fund is trying to clean up consumer goods for the climate

Reducing consumption is a key way to deal with climate change. Regeneration.VC, though, wants to make what we do end up needing more climate-friendly.

Regeneration.VC general partner Michael Smith shares the fund's aims.

Photo: Regeneration.VC

What do Dick’s Sporting Goods, HVAC systems and leather have in common? They’re all getting an assist in cutting their emissions from companies backed by the venture capital fund Regeneration.VC.

The firm has a splashy strategic adviser in actor Leonardo DiCaprio as well as architect William McDonough, and it has big ambitions for funding retail-focused climate innovation. Regeneration.VC’s early-stage fund closed its first $45 million round on March 28.

Keep Reading Show less
Lisa Martine Jenkins
Lisa Martine Jenkins is a senior reporter at Protocol covering climate. Lisa previously wrote for Morning Consult, Chemical Watch and the Associated Press. Lisa is currently based in Brooklyn, and is originally from the Bay Area. Find her on Twitter (@l_m_j_) or reach out via email (ljenkins@protocol.com).
circular economy michael smith regeneration.vc venture capital
sponsored content
Sponsored Content

How workplace tech can help slow the great resignation

The world of work is undergoing a revolution – but workplace communication tools help businesses adapt.

This is part one of a three-part series exploring the experience of frontline workers and new workplace tools being deployed to support them.

The last two years have seen deep, significant changes to the world of work. The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted business leaders’ focus from maintaining their bottom line to the front line. Employee experience has become more important than ever to keep good workers happy – and to keep them within a business.

Keep Reading Show less
Chris Stokel-Walker

Chris Stokel-Walker is a freelance technology and culture journalist and author of "YouTubers: How YouTube Shook Up TV and Created a New Generation of Stars." His work has been published in The New York Times, The Guardian and Wired.

sponsored sponsored content
streaming
Entertainment

Plex wants to be the first TV app you open every day

With 13 million monthly active users and counting, Plex is adding deep links to other streaming services. Will the company succeed where others failed?

Universal search and discovery have long been a holy grail for the streaming industry, but platform operators' efforts have been held back by industry power struggles.

Image: Plex

Plex has an audacious plan to become the daily go-to app for everyone’s streaming needs: The media center app rolled out new universal search, watchlist and discovery features Tuesday that are designed to help people find and keep track of all of the shows and movies available across a growing universe of streaming services.

“The app dance, going from app to app to find something to watch, just doesn’t make any sense,” said Plex’s senior product and design director, Jason Williams. Instead, Williams hopes that people will just open Plex to browse everything that’s new on various streaming services, and then follow deep links to directly launch playback on Netflix, Hulu or anywhere else.

Keep Reading Show less
Janko Roettgers

Janko Roettgers (@jank0) is a senior reporter at Protocol, reporting on the shifting power dynamics between tech, media, and entertainment, including the impact of new technologies. Previously, Janko was Variety's first-ever technology writer in San Francisco, where he covered big tech and emerging technologies. He has reported for Gigaom, Frankfurter Rundschau, Berliner Zeitung, and ORF, among others. He has written three books on consumer cord-cutting and online music and co-edited an anthology on internet subcultures. He lives with his family in Oakland.

plex watchlist discovery cord cutting streaming
op-ed
Policy

Congress should get moving on tech competition while it has the chance

The American Innovation and Choice Online Act will spur innovation while protecting companies’ rights to moderation, Yelp argues.

Yelp calls for Congress to pass the American Innovation and Choice Online Act to promote competition and create a fair digital playing field for new entrants.

Photo: PartTime Portraits via Unsplash

Aaron Schur is general counsel for Yelp.

We’ve seen a torrent of activity in the past two years as lawmakers try to advance vital tech reform to rein in Big Tech platforms that stifle competition. The American Innovation and Choice Online Act (AICO) would be a significant step forward on the road to solving this problem, without undermining the ability of companies to take action on harmful content on their platforms. But baseless concerns about this legislation risk undermining the prospect of tangible progress, and it’s critical that public officials, advocacy groups and the public not take the bait.

Keep Reading Show less
Aaron Schur
Aaron Schur is general counsel for Yelp.
opinion yelp competition op-ed
Enterprise

Clockwork wants to solve an old computing problem: Keeping time

The startup’s clock synchronization technology powers its new Latency Sensei software to detect network bottlenecks, hiccups and underperforming virtual machines.

Clockwork co-founder and CEO Balaji Prabhakar said "this decade is going to move on time."

Photo: Clockwork

The people who know the most about computers consider it nothing short of a miracle they actually work at all. A new enterprise startup called Clockwork wants to fix an old, fundamental problem with computer networks — their failure to keep very accurate time.

Its mission is to bring nanosecond clock-synchronization accuracy into distributed systems to empower time-sensitive applications used in cryptocurrency and stock trading, mobile banking, online gaming, database design and other industries.

Keep Reading Show less
Donna Goodison
applications clockwork networking
Latest Stories
Bulletins