hiring
Workplace

'Two years is the new five years': Job-hopping is rampant now, but VC heads of Talent still scrutinize it

In a world where employees can double their salaries by jumping ship, does it make sense to ding candidates for frequent job-hopping?

Two workers hopping

As the talent market has grown more competitive, recruiters have had to become open-minded about shorter stints.

Illustration: zuperia/iStock/Getty Images Plus; Protocol

In the last two months, Scott Moss has watched his mentee change between three jobs. Each time, the engineer — who only has two years’ experience — has nearly doubled her salary, said Moss, a principal at Initialized Capital.

“She was so nervous that they were going to call her out for leaving a job within a month,” said Moss. “But no, they were really excited to have her, and they offered her the moon.” (For the record, Moss said, he wasn’t encouraging his mentee to job-hop.)

A decade ago, job-hopping every two or three years — even in tech — could land a resume in the recycling bin. But as the talent market has grown more competitive, recruiters have had to become open-minded about shorter stints.

“There are many candidates who have nine months or six months [in a job] — it’s really tough,” said Whitnie Narcisse, a senior vice president at First Round Capital. “If they have a story behind it, it’s hard to just say ‘OK, if you have X number of skips, then we just skip over your resume.’”

Narcisse, who herself has stayed at First Round for seven years, still sees two years as a good minimum, particularly for executives. With so many competitive offers on the market, it’s rare to find individual contributors who stay very long, she said.

This dynamic can put recruiters in a bind: Especially when it comes to leaders, companies want candidates who will stay long enough to make an impact.

“Multiple short stints — meaning less than two years, in particular — time after time, to me, indicates poor judgment,” said Katie Hughes, the head of Executive Talent at General Catalyst.

Why everyone’s job-hopping

Job-hopping isn’t new to tech: Average tenure has been dwindling for years, and that trend has only accelerated since the late 2010s, said Matt Birnbaum, talent partner at Pear VC.

“I’m not sure that it’s that much more significant of a phenomenon than it was five years ago,” said Birnbaum. “I think it’s more that there’s been a lot of movement of people post-pandemic.”

Tech companies and venture firms are feeling that movement. General Catalyst has seen “an uptick” in turnover among its portfolio companies and is trying to keep attrition rates below 15%, Hughes said.

This isn’t a surprise, given all the incentive that job-hoppers have to leave. Average pay is climbing so quickly that compensation data becomes outdated every few months, Narcisse said. Employees are getting offers for 30% more, or double what they would have made three years ago — sometimes even double what they’re making now.

Kat Steinmetz, a principal at Initialized who advises portfolio companies on talent and culture, warned against jumping too quickly in pursuit of more pay. Candidates should vet opportunities for whether they’re truly a good fit before hopping.

“I don’t think that really pans out very well for people in the long run,” Steinmetz said. “Usually, someone will do that once and then realize that it’s not a very good reason to hop, because you need to be looking for other things too.”

When Steinmetz led the Talent Success team at Box, Facebook wooed one of her employees with a “ridiculous” salary, but the woman ended up leaving Facebook after four months upon realizing it wasn’t a good fit, Steinmetz said.

“It was totally not the right job, because she got hired in, like, four days,” Steinmetz said. “They didn’t do their due diligence. She didn’t do her due diligence.”

Career stage plays into some of this job-hopping. Executives will do more harm to an organization by leaving quickly, and Hughes believes it takes two years for leaders to even start making an impact. Leaning in and working on interesting problems at a second-rate company is better than spending two years each at three of the best companies, she said.

“Like, what are you learning?” Hughes asked. “I’m happy to support people in finding the type of work and the type of company that supports their personal and professional goals, but I think that’s different than someone who is chronically optimizing for a sexier brand or 30% more on their paycheck, versus leaning in and really doing the work.”

Young engineers — such as Moss’ mentee — might be particularly incentivized to job-hop. They have less to lose by jumping ship, and even inexperienced engineers are a hot commodity now. “Two years is the new five years,” Moss said.

“Anyone with five years’ experience is either rich off crypto, working at a Netflix-like company or they’re starting a company,” Moss said. “You have to look at the two-years now, the three-years, the people who are just hungry.”

When to read between the lines

In such a competitive market, heads of Talent are willing to ask candidates for context about their frequent job-hopping. The pandemic in particular shook up the workforce, and some professionals changed jobs or took a sabbatical for all kinds of reasons.

“COVID is weird, right? People had to do a lot of weird things,” Steinmetz said. “You have to ask more questions right now to get a better sense of what has really happened for somebody.”

Whether pre-pandemic or post-pandemic, a candidate may have been caught up in a big layoff or a company having issues. Longer stints before and after can help cushion these exceptions, Narcisse said.

Birnbaum experienced this firsthand eight years ago. In 2013, he spent four months as the head of Talent Acquisition at the ill-fated mobile payment startup Clinkle before leaving because, he said, “At the end of the day, it just wasn’t a company.”

“There are a lot of times where people stay for a shorter period of time because what they understood or what they walked into wasn’t necessarily what they expected,” Birnbaum said. “I’m always on the side of giving people the benefit of the doubt in these scenarios and asking for a bit more context.”

As with Clinkle, tech startups can rise and fall quickly. Companies can change at warp speed, and jobs can also turn out to be a bad cultural fit. For candidates, it can be hard to know what you’re signing up for when judging from an interview process where “everyone’s on their best behavior,” Hughes said.

But short of those rare, untenable situations, Hughes looks for candidates who are “really digging in” once they’re at an organization.

“There’s an element of stick-with-it-ness that’s required in order to really maximize your learnings and your own development,” Hughes said. “If you’re not getting into that deeper level of work and that deeper level of contribution to the organization, I feel like you’re just not developing at the same rate as someone who is.”

 Allison Levitsky
Allison Levitsky is a reporter at Protocol covering workplace issues in tech. She previously covered big tech companies and the tech workforce for the Silicon Valley Business Journal. Allison grew up in the Bay Area and graduated from UC Berkeley.
hiring recruiting
electric vehicles
Climate

Why spiking nickel prices are brutal but not fatal for EVs

The metal is a core part of electric vehicle batteries.

People are seeking out EVs right as supply chain issues tracing back to the price of battery metals will make that demand increasingly hard to meet.

Photo: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Nickel prices have been on a hell of a ride recently. The price of nickel saw an unprecedented surge earlier this month, doubling in price to $100,000 per ton on March 8. It has since swung wildly downward to $31,380 per ton as of Monday. The big initial spike was most immediately due to the impact of sanctions placed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, but there’s more to it; resources like nickel and lithium have been squeezed for almost a decade, and analysts have been waiting for the impending shortage to catch up with the rush to build out renewables and other clean energy technologies like electric vehicles.

Sure enough, supply chain watchers quickly looked toward green tech like electric vehicles as news of the short squeeze circulated across Twitter. “The price of nickel is going hyperbolic in a short squeeze for the ages today,” tweeted Ryan Petersen, CEO of global logistics platform Flexport. “Reminder that nickel is a key input for electric vehicle batteries.”

Keep Reading Show less
Veronica Irwin

Veronica Irwin (@vronirwin) is a San Francisco-based reporter at Protocol, covering breaking news. Previously she was at the San Francisco Examiner, covering tech from a hyper-local angle. Before that, her byline was featured in SF Weekly, The Nation, Techworker, Ms. Magazine and The Frisc.

climate change electric vehicles
sponsored content
Sponsored Content

What’s your top piece of advice for increasing sales performance?

Clari's leaders and partners addressing the biggest questions in tech


Keep Reading Show less
Clari

Clari's Revenue Operations Platform improves efficiency, predictability, and

growth across the entire revenue process. Clari gives revenue teams total

visibility into their business, to drive process rigor, spot risk and

opportunity in the pipeline, increase forecast accuracy, and drive overall

efficiency. Thousands of sales, marketing, and customer success teams at

leading companies, including Okta, Adobe, Workday, Zoom, and Finastra, use

Clari's execution insights to make their revenue process more connected,

efficient, and predictable. Visit us at clari.com and follow us @clari on

LinkedIn.

sponsored sponsored content
streaming
Entertainment

​Streaming video is big business. Now, Sonos wants a piece of it.

The company is hiring people with smart-TV experience for a new “Home Theater OS.”

To date, Sonos has built apps to control its speakers for mobile devices and desktop PCs but not TVs.

Photo: Andrej Sokolow/picture alliance via Getty Images

Sonos appears to be getting ready to play a bigger role on the TV: The company is hiring multiple staffers for a new “Home Theater OS” project, with job descriptions hinting at plans to run apps or experiences directly on the TV. This comes after the company considered various ways to play a bigger role in TV streaming in recent years, according to multiple sources who spoke to Protocol on the condition of anonymity.

A Sonos spokesperson declined to comment.

Keep Reading Show less
Janko Roettgers

Janko Roettgers (@jank0) is a senior reporter at Protocol, reporting on the shifting power dynamics between tech, media, and entertainment, including the impact of new technologies. Previously, Janko was Variety's first-ever technology writer in San Francisco, where he covered big tech and emerging technologies. He has reported for Gigaom, Frankfurter Rundschau, Berliner Zeitung, and ORF, among others. He has written three books on consumer cord-cutting and online music and co-edited an anthology on internet subcultures. He lives with his family in Oakland.

sonos streaming smart tvs smart speakers
electric vehicles
Climate

EV battery swapping was left for dead. Now, it’s being revived in China.

Charging a car battery might take an hour … but swapping it out takes minutes.

Battery swapping has never become a mainstream charging method. But it's starting to gain traction in China.

Photo: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The pitch for battery-swap stations is simple: It can take more than an hour to fully charge common electric vehicles, but swapping in a new battery only takes five minutes.

Yet battery-swapping has never become a mainstream charging method, even as EV adoption has grown significantly over the past decade. Israeli startup Better Place first popularized the idea globally in 2007, and it went bankrupt in 2013. Tesla flirted with the idea the same year Better Place went bankrupt before soon abandoning it for Supercharger stations.

Keep Reading Show less
Zeyi Yang

Zeyi Yang is a reporter with Protocol | China. Previously, he worked as a reporting fellow for the digital magazine Rest of World, covering the intersection of technology and culture in China and neighboring countries. He has also contributed to the South China Morning Post, Nikkei Asia, Columbia Journalism Review, among other publications. In his spare time, Zeyi co-founded a Mandarin podcast that tells LGBTQ stories in China. He has been playing Pokemon for 14 years and has a weird favorite pick.

batteries battery-swap china evs climate change transportation nio electric vehicles
Enterprise

The supply chain crisis is forcing warehouses to modernize their tech

In the wake of the supply chain crisis, enterprises are racing to use AI, machine learning and robotics to modernize their warehouses. But integrating new software into an environment with a small margin for error is tricky.

To solve their most pressing problems, enterprises will need to drastically change the way they view and operate their warehouses.

Photo: Tiger Lily/Pexels

In the wake of the supply chain crisis, warehouses across the globe are being squeezed by demand to store more goods than there is space, and to ship out products faster than their people can keep up.

The pandemic had a ripple effect on the supply chain: Demand for packaged goods soared while supply was constrained by factory shutdowns, shipping costs quadrupled, hundreds of thousands of containers were stranded and in warehouses, vacancy rates dipped below 4% while rents rose.

Keep Reading Show less
Aisha Counts

Aisha Counts (@aishacounts) is a reporter at Protocol covering enterprise software. Formerly, she was a management consultant for EY. She's based in Los Angeles and can be reached at acounts@protocol.com.

sap blue yonder supply chain
Latest Stories
Bulletins